Ducks' Patrick Eaves recovering from Guillain-Barre syndrome

In this Oct. 13, 2017, photo, Anaheim Ducks right wing Patrick Eaves 18) in the first period of a hockey game in Denver. Eaves has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, and his hockey career is on hold while he recovers. The Ducks announced Eaves' diagnosis Monday, Oct. 24, and the club disclosed that the veteran goal-scorer was in intensive care last week.