St. Teresa’s, after swastika beer pong incident, trying to boost diversity and inclusion

3:53 Brownback reacts to winning confirmation for Trump post Pause

3:48 Watch: Florida man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring

1:35 Mother pleads to the public for help in son’s murder

0:46 The connections between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles

2:22 "He just had so much life," family mourns the loss of 9-year-old Dominic to a stray bullet

1:11 Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game'

1:02 Fixing The Chiefs In Five (Easy?) Steps

2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

2:27 Sen. Tim Kaine presses Brownback on LGBT rights