A pair of conjoined twin sisters, born Saturday, lie in an incubator at Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Dr. Allam Abu Hamda, a neonatal specialist at Gaza's Shifa hospital, said Monday that the girls are in "stable" condition and doctors have begun feeding them, but they will need treatment abroad. Adel Hana AP Photo
News

Doctor: Conjoined twins born in Gaza will need care abroad

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 7:25 AM

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

A Palestinian doctor says a rare pair of conjoined twins born in the Gaza Strip is in good health, but will need treatment abroad.

Dr. Allam Abu Hamda, a neonatal specialist at Gaza's Shifa hospital, said Monday that the girls are in "stable" condition and doctors have begun feeding them.

The sisters were born Saturday by cesarean section after a full-term pregnancy. Most cases die within 24 hours of birth, the doctor said.

The girls are joined at the abdomen and pelvis but they have separate heads and lungs. Palestinian hospitals lack equipment and expertise to separate the twins.

He says doctors are trying to arrange a transfer of the girls to advanced hospitals in the U.S. or Saudi Arabia to determine whether they can be separated.

