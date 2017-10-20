Tourette syndrome kids now have answers. Former Royal Jim Eisenreich had few.

More Videos 1:59 Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful Pause 8:31 Meet the teen candidates running for governor of Kansas 7:20 Arizona high school dance team performs 'Wizard of Oz' to current music 1:57 Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees. 2:24 Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:56 Alex Smith: 'It's a great rivalry, but not if you’re on the other end' 2:32 Olympian John Carlos, who raised his fist in '68, talks to KC students 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 2:21 Raiders, Chiefs leave the field after Oakland victory 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful Former Royals player Jim Eisenreich struggled as a youngster with Tourette syndrome but eventually found the right answers and went on to be a successful professional baseball player. Former Royals player Jim Eisenreich struggled as a youngster with Tourette syndrome but eventually found the right answers and went on to be a successful professional baseball player. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Former Royals player Jim Eisenreich struggled as a youngster with Tourette syndrome but eventually found the right answers and went on to be a successful professional baseball player. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star