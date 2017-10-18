Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel

World War II pilot Robert Capen got behind the controls of a 1942 Boeing Stearman PT-17 during a flight by Darryl Fisher's Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation. The flight was out of KCAC Aviation at the Johnson County Executive Airport.
Nubz lost his two hind paws in the puppy mill where he was born. But Good Samaritans have helped him find a happy, new home in Oregon where he is thriving - and has become a famous dog with his own Facebook page, “The Life of Nubz.” Video footage from The Life of Nubz on Facebook.
A Mississippi school district removed "To Kill a Mockingbird" from the 8th grade curriculum. The novel is included on the Library of Congress "Books that Shaped America" list along with other controversial titles. This is why so many of America's greatest novels have been banned.
Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.
Lawrence Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a triple-fatal shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 in downtown Lawrence. Gretchen Brown, mother of Leah Brown, 22, who was fatally shot, reacts to news of the arrest on Tuesday.
The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday discussed the arrest of two people in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting in downtown Lawrence that left three people dead and two injured. Police identified the two suspects as 22-year-old Ahmad Malik Rayton and 19-year-old Dominique Jaquez McMillon, both of Topeka.