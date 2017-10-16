More Videos

  • Watch: Family find dog alive and well after California wildfire

    Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law Patrick Widen were surprised to discover Tuesday that their parents' dog Izzy was uninjured in a ferocious wildfire that destroyed their Santa Rosa neighborhood early Monday morning.

Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law Patrick Widen were surprised to discover Tuesday that their parents' dog Izzy was uninjured in a ferocious wildfire that destroyed their Santa Rosa neighborhood early Monday morning.
Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

The Country Club Plaza sold for $660 million nearly two years ago. The Jackson County assessor’s office set its value -- minus intangibles, such as the Plaza brand, and other non-real estate variables -- at $375 million. Yet the shopping district’s 26 properties are now on the tax rolls at $145 million. The owner, Country Club Plaza JV LLC, won its protest of the higher value by claiming the increase was unfair because the values of neighboring properties went up by lower percentages in the 2017 countywide reassessment.