News

Russian medical team in Yemen to treat ex-president

Associated Press

October 15, 2017 8:55 AM

SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni officials say that the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in the country has allowed a Russian medical team into the capital Sanaa to provide medical treatment for former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, the coalition's rival.

Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has imposed an air and sea blockade on Yemen and waged an extensive air campaign against Saleh's forces and allies of the Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, after they captured northern Yemen.

Saleh had previously sustained serious injuries and burns as he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during the 2011 uprising. At the time, Saudi Arabia flew him to one of its hospitals where he underwent skin replacement and other surgeries.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to brief media.

