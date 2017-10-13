The Latest: Democrats slam new Trump health policy

More Videos 1:43 Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? Pause 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 2:01 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again 0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 1:45 Gov. Greitens tackles rock climbing in KC 1:36 Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights 2:30 Kansas teen girl forced into Syria by father escapes ISIS 0:40 Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 0:23 Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump signs health care executive order for “Obamacare relief" President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The White House

