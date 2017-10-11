News

Flu, pneumonia deaths in Alaska top murder, assault in 2016

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 1:26 AM

KENAI, Alaska

State statistics show that flu and pneumonia replaced assault and homicide as Alaska's 10th leading cause of death in 2016.

The state Department of Health and Social Services' numbers released on Monday show cancer is still the leading cause of death in the state, followed by heart disease and unintentional injury.

The flu and pneumonia killed 60 people in the state last year and nudged homicide and assault off the state's top-10 list. The number of people killed by homicide or assault was not listed in the report.

Suicide killed 186 people, coming in at sixth on the list.

The statistics also show that alcohol-induced deaths, not including alcohol-influenced car crashes, claimed the lives of 182 people, while firearm-related incidents claimed the lives of 174 people. Drug-induced deaths claimed the lives of 131 people.

