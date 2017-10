Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock was put on lockdown on Monday, October 9, as police hunted a student accused of shooting and killing a campus police officer. Freshman Hollis Daniels was detained by police almost an hour after the campus-wide security alert was issued. He's accused of shooting a police officer inside the campus police station after being taken in for questioning over drugs found in his dorm room, according to reports.