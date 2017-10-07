Program gives war survivors hoping, healing with horses

In this Sept. 26, 2017 photo, Rachel Hunsell, an executive coordinator for TAPS, pets her horse Jessup during a retreat at the Colorado Cattle Company, in New Raymer, Colo. The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

TAPS) hosted families of America's fallen military heroes for a week long retreat at the cattle ranch. The six-day event was filled with challenging new activities for participants and offered attendees the opportunity to honor their loved one, connect with peers during shared experiences and provide them with tools to cope with their grief. Since 1994, the program has assisted 70,000 surviving family members, casualty officers and caregivers of those who have lost loved ones. The organization provides a variety of programs to survivors nation and worldwide.