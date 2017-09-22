After 10 years, music marches back onto Central High field

More Videos 2:25 After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band Pause 0:31 What you should know about the alleged assault at Ruskin High School 1:47 From $995 to $2,800, here’s what you can rent in downtown KC 1:23 $35 million sale price for handwritten Book of Mormon sets new record 3:09 Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials 1:56 'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School 1:52 Bernie Sanders speaks on American leadership in a time of global crisis at Westminster College 1:04 7 things to know about guns on Kansas campuses 1:41 How bots are taking over our lives 0:58 KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape Video Link copy Embed Code copy

After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band Central High School had once been known for its Marching Eagles. But like other high schools in the Kansas City School District, its music program was whittled away due to a lack of funding and declining enrollment. Principal Anthony Madry, once a top college musician and a former band director, hired band director Osmond Fisher to resurrect the instrumental music program and the Marching Eagles. Six-weeks into the school year, the students are progressing and plan to make their debut during the school's homecoming on Saturday, the first time in 10 years Central will have a marching band on the field. "The band is the face of any school," said Madry, who hopes the band will help unite the community and foster a sense of school pride. Story by Mara Williams. Video by Tammy Ljungblad. Central High School had once been known for its Marching Eagles. But like other high schools in the Kansas City School District, its music program was whittled away due to a lack of funding and declining enrollment. Principal Anthony Madry, once a top college musician and a former band director, hired band director Osmond Fisher to resurrect the instrumental music program and the Marching Eagles. Six-weeks into the school year, the students are progressing and plan to make their debut during the school's homecoming on Saturday, the first time in 10 years Central will have a marching band on the field. "The band is the face of any school," said Madry, who hopes the band will help unite the community and foster a sense of school pride. Story by Mara Williams. Video by Tammy Ljungblad. Tammy Ljungblad and Mara Williams The Kansas City Star

