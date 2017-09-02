News

September 2, 2017 7:48 PM

Chicago police chief leaves hospital after kidney transplant

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has left the hospital three days after undergoing a kidney transplant.

Johnson was discharged on Saturday afternoon. On Wednesday, doctors removed a kidney from Johnson's son and then transplanted into the 57-year-old Johnson.

A day after the surgery, doctors said it went smoothly and that both Johnson and his 25-year-old son, Daniel Johnson, were doing well.

Johnson disclosed in January that he had suffered from a serious inflation of his kidneys for decades and was on a transplant list.

Johnson is expected to be out of the office for three to five weeks.

Related content

News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

Pause
Sea of sunflowers at Grinter Farms 2:25

Sea of sunflowers at Grinter Farms

Some of Mizzou's cheap football seats are going away 1:40

Some of Mizzou's cheap football seats are going away

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park 1:58

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Barry Odom reacts to Mizzou's season-opening win 3:47

Barry Odom reacts to Mizzou's season-opening win

Mizzou safety Kaleb Prewett explains defense's struggles 1:18

Mizzou safety Kaleb Prewett explains defense's struggles

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans 1:52

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

KCI proposals by the numbers 0:37

KCI proposals by the numbers

  • Why KC will never see 50 inches of rain

    Stephen Bean, an emergency management coordinator with the City of Kansas City, describes what it would take to have Houston-type flooding and why it can't happen in our area.

Why KC will never see 50 inches of rain

View more video

News