Final Chapters: Sam Shepard, Ara Parseghian, Jeanne Moreau, Jeff Brotman

Sam Shepard was a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor. He died July 27 at his home in Kentucky from complications related to Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a family spokesman said. He was 73. Shepard won the Pulitzer for drama for his 1979 play “Buried Child,” which was about the breaking down of an Illinois family. He was also nominated for Pulitzers for “True West” and “Fool for Love.” He was nominated for an Oscar for his performance as pilot Chuck Yeager in 1983’s “The Right Stuff.” He appeared in dozens of films, including “Days of Heaven,” “Steel Magnolias,” “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and “Mud.” Among his most recent roles was the Florida Keys patriarch of the Netflix series “Bloodline.”
Ara Parseghian was a football coach who won two national championships in 11 seasons at Notre Dame before abruptly retiring after the 1974 season. He died Aug. 2 at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. Parseghian, who won national titles with the Fighting Irish in 1966 and 1973, started his coaching career with five seasons at Miami of Ohio, his alma mater, and then spent eight seasons as Northwestern’s coach. He was 170-58-6 as a coach, including 95-17-4 at Notre Dame. After leaving coaching, Parseghian went into television and spent more than a decade calling games on ABC and CBS. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1980.
Jeanne Moreau was a French actress who became the face of the French New Wave film movement. She died July 31 at her home in Paris. She was 89. Moreau, who acted well into her 80s, was among France’s most-recognized performers. She starred in more than 100 films, recorded albums, and won an honorary Oscar in 1998 for lifetime achievement. She worked with such directors as Francois Truffaut (“Jules and Jim” and “The Bride Wore Black”), Luis Bunuel (“Diary of a Chambermaid”), Michelangelo Antonioni (“La Notte”) and Orson Welles (“Chimes at Midnight”).
Jeff Brotman was co-founder and board chairman of the retailer Costco and helped kick off a movement that spread warehouse-style shopping to much of the world. He died Aug. 1 at his home in Medina, Wash., Costco Wholesale Corp. said. No other details were provided. He was 74. Brotman opened Costco’s first warehouse with Jim Sinegal in 1983 in Seattle. Based in Issaquah, Wash., the company now operates 736 warehouses around the world, including 511 in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Robert Hardy was a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the “Harry Potter” movies. He died Aug. 3 in London. He was 91. Hardy played the eccentric veterinarian Siegfried Farnon in the TV series “All Creatures Great and Small” between 1978 and 1990. He also portrayed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in at least half a dozen films and TV series.
Mark White was a former Texas governor who championed public education reforms that included the landmark “no-pass, no-play” policy for high school athletes. He died Aug. 5 in Houston, according to his wife. He was 77. White was governor from 1983 until 1987. He was Texas attorney general when he defeated incumbent Gov. Bill Clements, who came back and defeated White four years later. White’s education reforms included pay raises and competency tests for teachers, class size limits for elementary schools and the creation of the state’s high school basic skills graduation test.
Dave Grayson was a star defensive back in the AFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders announced his death July 30. The team did not give a cause of death. He was 78. Grayson played 139 games in 10 seasons with the Dallas Texans, Chiefs and Raiders during 1961-70. He was voted to the AFL All-Star Game six times and played on the Texans’ 1962 AFL championship team before the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963. He joined the Raiders in 1965 and led the AFL with 10 interceptions in 1968.
Lee May was a slugging first baseman for 18 seasons in the major leagues. He died July 29 in a Cincinnati hospital of pneumonia, his wife said. He was 74. May joined the Cincinnati Reds in 1965 and also played for the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles before playing his final two seasons with the Kansas City Royals in 1981-82. He hit 354 homers with 1,244 RBIs and a .267 batting average in 2,071 games. He went 7 for 18 (.389) with two homers and eight RBIs in the Reds’ five-game loss to Baltimore in the 1970 World Series. He was enshrined in the Reds Hall of Fame in 2006.
John Reaves was a college and pro quarterback who later struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. He was found dead Aug. 1 at his home in Tampa, Fla., according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of death is being investigated, the office said. He was 67. Reaves finished his college career at Florida with with 7,581 yards passing, an NCAA record at the time. He was a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1972, and also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Oilers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his 11-year NFL career. He spent three seasons in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits during 1983–85. He later was an assistant coach at Florida and South Carolina.
Compiled from news service reports by Chris Carter, ccarter@kcstar.com.
