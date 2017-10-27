More Videos

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase

Pause
KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 3:37

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater”

Housing tear-downs in Prairie Village stir debate 3:19

Housing tear-downs in Prairie Village stir debate

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:23

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:08

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

  • British boy about to wrap up his stay in KC area

    Alexander Goodwin, 10, arrived in Kansas City months ago earlier this year to battle a deadly cancer after being misdiagnosed in his native England. British doctors didn't expect him to survive.

British boy about to wrap up his stay in KC area

Alexander Goodwin, 10, arrived in Kansas City months ago earlier this year to battle a deadly cancer after being misdiagnosed in his native England. British doctors didn't expect him to survive.
Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star
Youngsters learn their ABCs and Chinese

Latest News

Youngsters learn their ABCs and Chinese

A Chinese language immersion program at Blue Valley's Wolf Springs Elementary School kicks off this year with kindergarten students. Teacher Claire Pan already has the youngsters understanding and speaking simple Chinese phrases.

How to fold an American flag

Nation & World

How to fold an American flag

Ever wonder how to fold an American flag properly? Watch this demonstration by members of the Central Coast Leatherneck Honor Guard. Here, they're using a United States burial flag, which is a longer version of the flag that they use during memorial services. You can use the same technique with a regular-size flag.

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Latest News

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

A man sitting on his front porch was gunned down Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West 66th Terrace in Brookside. Police responded to the scene just after 8 a.m. after the victim's spouse found her husband. This video was originally published Oct. 25, 2017.

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City

Business

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City

Audra Pankrez is one of scores of Kansas City-area residents who work as independent contractors for Amazon Flex, delivering packages to homes and businesses on behalf of the online retail giant Amazon. Kansas City recently joined a number of other U.S. cities where Amazon is looking to reduce costs from using traditional delivery companies.

Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat

Nation & World

Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida released a body cam video from one of their deputies that shows a couple unconscious in a car with an 8-month-baby in the backseat. Both adults were arrested. The female passenger was charged with child neglect and drug possession. The male was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with suspended license. The baby was found with a spoiled diaper. The child was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

Nation & World

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

New aerial footage from the National Weather Service shows the scale of the damage wrought by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The footage from eastern and central Puerto Rico shows the devastation the Category 4 hurricane caused to entire neighborhoods, solar farms, and forests when it made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 20. Puerto Rico is still recovering from the impact of the worst hurricane in a century to strike the Caribbean island. More than 80 percent of residents remain without power, and some schools only reopened on Tuesday, October 24, almost five weeks after the hurricane struck.