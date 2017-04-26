News

April 26, 2017 11:24 PM

Vermont governor urges disposal of unused medication

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is asking people to get rid of their unused medication, especially opioid painkillers, to reduce its availability and curb addiction.

Scott says there is nearly one prescription for every person living in Vermont, and the vast majority of heroin users started using prescription opioids.

Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a national program designed to encourage people to throw away unused drugs at designated drop-off sites, no questions asked. There are about 60 drop off locations in Vermont, many of them located at pharmacies or police stations.

