California lawmakers consider dumping health insurers

California lawmakers are considering an audacious proposal that would substantially remake the state's health care system by eliminating insurance companies and guaranteeing coverage for everyone.
The idea known as single-payer health care has long been popular on the left. It's gaining traction with liberals as President Donald Trump struggles to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Hundreds of nurses are planning to rally in Sacramento Wednesday ahead of a hearing in the Senate Health Committee.
The proposal, promoted by the state's powerful nursing union and two Democratic senators, is a longshot. But the supporters hope the time is right to persuade lawmakers in California, where Democrats have long been willing to push the boundaries of liberal public policy and are now particularly eager to stand up to the Republican president.
