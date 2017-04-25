Trailblazing Colorado abortion law marks 50th anniversary

It's the 50th anniversary of a groundbreaking Colorado law that significantly loosened restrictions on legal abortions.
Before the law, Colorado — like many states — allowed abortions only if a woman's life was at stake.
In 1967, rookie Democratic state lawmaker Richard Lamm introduced the bill, which allowed abortions if the woman's physical or mental health was threatened, if the unborn child might have birth defects or in cases of rape or incest. He said he thought the bill might derail his political career.
It passed, and Tuesday marks 50 years since Republican Gov. John Love signed the bill into law.
Colorado was the first U.S. state to do so — six years before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide.
Comments