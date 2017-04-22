News

April 22, 2017 10:56 AM

Rhode Island to get $2.1M to fight opioid addiction

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island will receive $2.1 million in federal funding as part of an initiative to prevent and treat opioid addiction.

Grants are being distributed nationwide through the 21st Century Cures Act, authorized by Congress last year.

Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced the award for the state's Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals on Friday.

Health officials have said that drug overdose deaths continue rising in Rhode Island, with at least 326 overdose deaths in 2016.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, says he fought for the funding because he has heard from countless people affected by opioid addiction.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, also a Rhode Island Democrat, says Congress needs to do more and he'll press for additional funding.

