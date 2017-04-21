Hawaii bill giving equal access to fertility treatment dies

Hawaii lawmakers have killed a bill that sought equal access to fertility treatments for gay and lesbian couples and single women.
State Sen. Rosalyn Baker said Friday the bill isn't ready to pass because there are no surrogacy laws on the books in Hawaii.
State law requires insurance companies to cover one round of in vitro fertilization for some married, heterosexual women.
The bill sought to extend that coverage to gestational carriers that gay male couples rely on to have a child.
Hawaii's major health insurers told lawmakers they already cover in vitro fertilization for lesbian couples and single women. But they don't want to cover the procedure for surrogates because they fear legal complications.
Baker says she favors passing a resolution asking the state attorney general to study surrogacy.
