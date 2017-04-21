The Latest: Budget allows purchase of lethal injection drugs

The Latest on what's expected to be the last day of the Indiana legislative session (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
Lawmakers have slipped a provision into Indiana's proposed budget that authorizes the state to purchase new lethal injection drugs while preserving the anonymity of suppliers.
The measure was not debated in committee and was only revealed once the budget proposal was released on the last day of this year's legislative session.
Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says the state's supply of drugs used in the executions of prisoners is nearing their expiration dates. He said the provision was added at the request of Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The measure bars the release of information that could reveal the identity of a manufacturer or supplier of the drugs. That prohibition also applies to attorneys seeking the information in civil and criminal trials.
___
12 p.m.
The Indiana Legislature has approved a bill that would allow people with certain types of epilepsy to use marijuana-derived oil as medicine.
The House approved the measure on a unanimous vote Friday. It cleared the Senate on a 36-13 vote Thursday.
The Legislature has long resisted efforts to allow the use of cannabidiol oil, commonly referred to as CBD. But that changed this year.
The oil cannot get patients high but contains compounds that studies suggest lessen the severity of seizures. Many parents of children who have treatment-resistant epilepsy have testified in support of it during hearings.
The measure now goes to the desk of Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration. A Holcomb spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the governor will sign it.
____
9:49 a.m.
Indiana lawmakers are entering what is expected to be the last day of their session with a hefty list of bills that still must be approved.
House Speaker Brian Bosma says he anticipates that Friday's floor session will stretch into early Saturday.
Republican leaders reached agreement on a roads funding plan that will pump $1.2 billion more a year into infrastructure by raising fuel taxes and fees. But they still have to vote on that plan, as well as Indiana's next two-year budget.
Other pending measures include more money for preschool programs and a bill to close a legal loophole Ricker's convenience stores is using to sell cold beer.
A bill allowing the state to take over cash-strapped Muncie and Gary school districts is also among measures needing final approval.
Comments