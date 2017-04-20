News

April 20, 2017 11:13 PM

Shaheen: Grants to fight opioid crisis headed to states

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Money that Congress approved last year to help states combat the opioid epidemic is headed to New Hampshire.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says $485 million in grants will soon be administered to states. The money is part of the 21st Century Cures Act that was signed into law by President Barack Obama.

Shaheen has been urging President Donald Trump's administration to revise the formula used to allocate the funding so it prioritizes states like New Hampshire that are hardest hit by the crisis. She says she's pleased officials have indicated that they will review the formula ahead of distribution next year.

