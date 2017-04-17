News

April 17, 2017 2:44 AM

Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republican lawmaker

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
HOOD RIVER, Ore.

Republican congressman Greg Walden found a hostile audience when he hosted a town hall in his Oregon home town last week.

Roughly 800 people turned out to confront the 10-term congressman on issues like health care, immigration, the environment and Syria. Walden is a magnet for questions about health care because he is a lead author of the stalled House Republican health care bill.

In the town of Hood River, Walden drew criticism over health care but assured people there were parts of the current law he would keep, such as a ban on lifetime coverage limits.

Republican lawmakers have been facing the same angry buzz saw in town halls elsewhere in the U.S., a response to the policies of President Donald Trump and others in the GOP leadership.

