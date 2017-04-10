Christie marks prison's reopening as drug treatment center

0:56 Two teens dead after car loaded with nine people crashes into tree in Lenexa Pause

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

3:53 A tight market leaves KC area home buyers desperate

2:05 Police officer runs a marathon to help a wounded fellow officer

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

2:04 Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over

0:39 When Eric Stonestreet met Tristan during the 2016 Big Slick event

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:27 Hyperloop One could bring supersonic-speed transit to Missouri