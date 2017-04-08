West Virginia House backs abortion notification change

The West Virginia House has followed the Senate and voted to end any doctor's ability to waive the legal requirement to notify parents of an underage daughter's abortion.
Under the current law, a doctor other than the one performing an abortion can waive the requirement by finding that the minor is mature enough to decide independently or that notification wouldn't be in her best interest.
The House previously voted unanimously to require a psychiatrist or licensed psychologist make that determination.
On Saturday, the House voted 82-17 for the Senate version that allows only a judge to waive parental notification.
Advocates say waivers are needed, especially to protect girls raped in abusive or violent households.
Physician waivers were used four times in 2015, when 48 minors in West Virginia had abortions.
Comments