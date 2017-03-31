Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren share stage at Boston rally

1:40 Red Bridge YMCA and Initiative PB&J will attempt world record Pause

3:18 Deanna Rose workers get animals ready for the new season

1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:52 Side-by-side shows home fire sprinkler demonstration

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

1:31 A concept for the future of Nile Valley Aquaponics by HOK