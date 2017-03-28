FDA approves 1st drug for moderate & severe eczema cases

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions Pause

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

0:43 Two killed in KC house fire

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

0:57 Chiefs' Clark Hunt on the NFL's recent relocations and how they affect the Chiefs

2:12 Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan