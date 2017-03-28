White House eyeing $18 billion list of social program cuts

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school Pause

1:31 A concept for the future of Nile Valley Aquaponics

2:46 Listen to 911 calls from the Overland Park apartment fire

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

2:25 Lumber signed with love for needy veterans

1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC

1:46 Tiny houses to shelter homeless veterans

1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire