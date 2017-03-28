Man get 10 years for trafficking a drug addict

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape Pause

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

0:29 Students being evacuated from Oak Park High School after possible threat

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

5:52 Some closed Kansas City schools getting a new life

0:52 Raw video: Lockdown at Oak Park high school

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

1:46 Tiny houses to shelter homeless veterans