'Sex-selection' abortion ban gets final OK in Arkansas House

2:04 KC police chief reflects on the community, Black Lives Matter Pause

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

2:36 Friends, family remember Daizsa Bausby

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack

2:33 Frank Mason on teacher who flunked him: 'I'm thankful she didn't help me take the easy way out'

2:28 Purdue, KU players on keys to victory in Sweet 16 matchup

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture