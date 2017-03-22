The Latest: Pa. moderate Dent to vote no on health bill

2:04 KC police chief reflects on the community, Black Lives Matter Pause

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released

1:23 Detective 'dropped the ball' in alleged molestation of 3-year-old girl

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

1:20 Prosecuting child sex cases is no easy task

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:25 'If they will do it to my child, they will do it to somebody else's too'

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

2:07 Systematic failure delays investigation into rape of 4-year-old