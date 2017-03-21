News

March 21, 2017 1:57 AM

Addiction treatment program expanding in Mat-Su borough

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

A faith-based group is expanding its addiction treatment programs in south-central Alaska's Matanuska-Susitna Borough after receiving a $250,000 grant from the state.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mKtSQt) that Set Free Alaska runs an outpatient-based program that helps more than 120 women and children. The organization now plans to open an in-patient residential treatment in August.

Earlier this year, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced it was giving Set Free Alaska a grant to set up the in-patient treatment program for up to 16 women. The organization then secured $1.5 million to purchase a former charter school building, between Wasilla and Palmer.

The group's executive director, Phillip Licht, says the new facility will offer clients a structured environment to help them overcome the temptations of drug addiction.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Massive fire in Overland Park

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos