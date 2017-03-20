The Latest: Republican eyes continued care for incurably ill

2:20 Country Club Plaza bunnies and animals on display Pause

0:58 Overland Park Fire Department describes 'tremendous fire' at apartment

5:08 Raw video: Massive fire at Overland Park apartment building

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

1:56 Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin responds to question about Porter family

0:49 Toddler twins dead after being found in Platte County pond

1:29 Nathan Karns picked to be Royals' fifth starter

1:16 KU coach Bill Self after Michigan State win: 'Nobody listened to me'