Records: Doctor didn't disclose USA Gymnastics investigation

1:46 Experience the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kansas City Pause

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

2:16 KU 100, UC Davis 62: Postgame interviews

3:36 Missouri senior J'den Cox advances to third NCAA final

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge

2:14 Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting at Kansas Capitol

3:13 Her life-threatening 140-lb tumor was more than just a 'potbelly'

0:26 KU's Tyler Self says he didn't know score on his three-pointer