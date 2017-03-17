Court blocks law that'd close state's only abortion clinic

1:14 Two children killed in rollover crash in Northeast Kansas City Pause

0:34 Raw video: Double fatal accident in NE Kansas City

4:03 Local man recounts his near-death experience

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

1:46 Tiny houses to shelter homeless veterans

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

3:31 The buried steamship Malta believed to be found