GOP health plan: Tax cuts for rich; hits older people hard

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

0:08 Surveillance video of car sought in kidnapping and assault of Johnson County deputy

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

2:08 KU fans greet Jayhawks at Tulsa hotel; Bill Self discusses his message for the team

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

6:16 Chow Town Live: How Beer Kitchen makes its fries