Ryan's gambit: Second health care bill to woo the reluctant

House Republicans are working on a companion to their bill replacing 'Obamacare.' It's a legislative second act that would ease cross-state sale of health insurance and limit jury awards for pain and suffering in malpractice lawsuits.
The so-called "sidecar" is crammed with proposals long advocated by the GOP but unlikely to pass in the Senate.
Skeptics abound, including Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who called it "mythical legislation" Tuesday on the Hugh Hewitt radio show.
In a tweet, conservative Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, suggested "Easter basket" might be a better description.
Speaker Paul Ryan, of Wisconsin, says he wants to move a companion bill through the House alongside the main GOP health care legislation. It might help him woo lawmakers who have qualms on the main bill.
