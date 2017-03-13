Minnesota aims to stem health rate hikes, stabilize market

Minnesota lawmakers are moving to plow nearly $400 million every two years into a new state program meant to reduce health insurance premiums next year.
The House approved a bill Monday creating a reinsurance program that would help cover insurers' unexpected losses for 2018. It's their second act in addressing instability after using $312 million to buy down huge monthly rate increases this year.
Minnesota has grappled with some of the largest rate increases in the nation. Premiums jumped by as much as 67 percent for shoppers buying insurance on their own this year.
Some Democrats said the $386 million sum was far too much. Gov. Mark Dayton has instead proposed creating a public option to allow all residents to buy into the low-income health care program, MinnesotaCare.
