State budget crisis may force drug treatment center to close

A central Illinois drug treatment center that's been operating for 49 years might be the latest casualty of the state budget crisis as its executive director says it may be forced to close within weeks.
The (Springfield) State-Journal Register (http://bit.ly/2lNbAT2 ) reports that Bruce Carter says the a possible closure of the not-for-profit Wells Center in Jacksonville is "directly related" to delayed payments associated with state's lack of a permanent budget since July 2015.
He says the center with 32 adult inpatient beds will close in April and all 69 employees at the center and those who treat prison inmates around Illinois will be laid off if the budget crisis isn't resolved.
A closure would come as the center has seen demand for services climb during a nationwide heroin epidemic.
