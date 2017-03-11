Proposed law seeks protections for pregnant workers

2:49 Elementary students get a glimpse of the Science City exhibit they inspired Pause

1:44 Aerial footage shows heavy damage in Oak Grove

2:17 Wildfires continue to plague central and southwest Kansas

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

2:02 Oak Grove residents find memories in the tornado rubble

1:36 Residents in Lee's Summit assess damage after storm

1:12 Raw video: Inside tornado damaged house in Oak Grove

0:29 Resource center opens to help Oak Grove residents affected by tornado

2:08 Storm damages homes in Leawood