Senate backs bill informing women abortion can be stopped

Utah's Senate has approved a bill that would require doctors to inform women that medication-induced abortions can be halted after taking just one of two pills, despite some saying there's little evidence to back up that idea.
Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Keven Stratton says that the plan would help to inform women about their options.
Proponents of the idea say doctors can give a woman the hormone progesterone to stop an abortion after she has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said that there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted.
The bill that passed through the full Senate on Thursday must still be approved by Utah's Republican governor.
