March 8, 2017 6:22 PM

Watchdog: Spoiled food, safety risks at immigration facility

The Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif.

An internal government watchdog raised concerns Wednesday about reports of spoiled food, moldy showers and the mixing of high- and low-risk detainees at Southern California immigration detention facility.

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General issued a report alleging health risks and safety concerns at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange. The Orange County Sheriff's Department runs the facility, which holds immigration detainees under a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

There were 528 immigrants detained at the facility Wednesday, according to ICE. Sheriff's officials said they were reviewing the report.

The report said a surprise inspection in November revealed unsafe food handling and that detainees reported they were served poor-tasting lunch meat that they rinsed before eating.

"Of deepest concern, when inspecting the refrigeration units, we observed slimy, foul-smelling lunch meat that appeared to be spoiled," the report said.

It also said high- and low-risk detainees were allowed to mingle in the barracks area and should not be as a safety matter.

In the report, ICE said the agency agreed with suggested fixes including a full inspection and an oversight plan for the facility.

