Del. Governor denounces House GOP plan to repeal ACA

Delaware Governor John Carney says that the House GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act would have dire consequences for his constituents.
In a written statement on Tuesday Carney said the plan would reduce access to health care for Delaware families and "cost Delaware taxpayers millions each year."
The new GOP plan would repeal the current law's fines on people who don't carry health insurance, and replace income-based subsidies, which the law provides to help millions of Americans pay premiums, with age-based tax credits.
Carney says the changes "take us in the wrong direction," and that the proposal shifts costs "to those who can least afford it." He said he will work with Delaware's congressional delegation to oppose the changes.
