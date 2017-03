More Videos

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

2:06 Gov. Sam Brownback comments on Kansas wildfires

1:26 Officials describe damage to the Johnson County Executive Airport

1:12 Raw video: Inside tornado damaged house in Oak Grove

1:55 New training and coaching facility in KCK is a partnership

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

1:46 'It sounded like an elephant going through the window': Oak Grove houses hit by tornadoes

4:42 Smithville residents describe taking cover as storm approached

1:36 Residents in Lee's Summit assess damage after storm

2:29 Smithville-area residents describe the storm that damaged their homes Monday night

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself