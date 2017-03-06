News

March 6, 2017 11:10 AM

Panel OKs bill exempting breast pumps from sales taxes

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

An Assembly panel has advanced legislation that would make breast pumps, breast pump collection and storage supplies and certain services to breast pumps tax-free in New Jersey.

The Women and Children's committee approved the measure Monday.

It would eliminate the tax now imposed on purchases and charges to repair and maintain the devices. It also removes the tax on supplies needed to start and support breastfeeding while using a breast pump during lactation.

The legislation is sponsored by Democratic Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt.

