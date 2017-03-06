Markets Right Now: Stocks end lower on Wall Street

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman Pause

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

4:56 How Henry Bloch acquired the paintings in the new galleries at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

1:55 Gun shop pays $2.2 million to settle death case

3:31 Green burial marks the end of journey from Africa to Olathe

4:36 African boy who survived a machete attack lived longer than expected

1:48 Cattle on the loose following K-10/I-435 crash

2:30 Missouri, Kansas join anti-speeding enforcement blitz