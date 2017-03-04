Bill could make drug use criteria for involuntary commitment

New Hampshire lawmakers are debating whether taking opioids could qualify someone to be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital.
The legislation is up for debate Tuesday in Concord.
State law says someone can be committed for mental health treatment if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others. Criteria for that includes whether someone has inflicted serious injury on themselves or someone else, attempted to commit suicide or demonstrates behavior showing they can't care for themselves, among other things.
The bill would add ingesting opioids to that list. Someone would also need to show an inability to care for themselves and a likelihood of death, serious bodily harm or "serious debilitation" to be involuntarily committed.
Democrats and Republicans are sponsoring the bill.
Comments