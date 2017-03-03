FDA approves first drug to limit frequent waking to urinate

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: from tragedy to words of hope

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks