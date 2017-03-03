Lawmakers finish work on medical review panel bill

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released Pause

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

0:35 Cattle on the loose on K-10

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: from tragedy to words of hope

1:50 Helicopter tours over Kansas City has sparked noise complaints

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

3:20 A look back at the explosion that killed six firefighters in 1988

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks