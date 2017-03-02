The Latest: Iowa committee OKs 20-week abortion ban

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here

0:34 Fire damages bookstore in Aggieville

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

0:45 Merriam house left uninhabitable after early morning fire

1:51 Mayor Sly James keeps his focus on Kansas City despite second-term challenges

0:53 Smart City website launches in KC

2:28 Quindaro Ruins a story of freedom, unity, community